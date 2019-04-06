Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Expected out for final contest
Bernier (upper body) is projected to be scratched for the season finale against the Sabres on Saturday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
This is an unfortunate way for Bernier to cap off his first season with the Red Wings. Assuming he sits as expected, the Quebec native will finish with a 9-18-5 record, 3.16 GAA and .904 save percentage.
