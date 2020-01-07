According to Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Bernier was in the starter's net during morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup with Montreal.

Bernier wasn't great in his last start Friday against the Stars, allowing three goals on 26 shots en route to his 14th loss of the season. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling Canadiens club that's lost six straight games.