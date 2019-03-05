Bernier will defend the road net from the Avalanche on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

He'll at least try to slow down an Avs team that boasts one of the most fearsome top-line trios in the league, with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen alone having combined for 164 points on the season. Bernier is 6-15-4 with a 3.37 GAA and .897 save percentage through 23 starts and 28 total games; those numbers make him a desperation play in most fantasy setups on this 10-game slate.