Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing former team Tuesday
Bernier will defend the road net from the Avalanche on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
He'll at least try to slow down an Avs team that boasts one of the most fearsome top-line trios in the league, with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen alone having combined for 164 points on the season. Bernier is 6-15-4 with a 3.37 GAA and .897 save percentage through 23 starts and 28 total games; those numbers make him a desperation play in most fantasy setups on this 10-game slate.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes cameo appearance in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sunk by Sharks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Comes up short against Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start versus Wild•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Makes 11 saves in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...