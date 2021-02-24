Bernier will defend the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier has put together a .938 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record with wins over the Predators and the Panthers since returning from injury Feb. 13. The veteran netminder holds unique fantasy upside Tuesday, as the Preds rank 19th in the league with 2.29 goals per game despite sitting ninth with 31.5 shots on net per game