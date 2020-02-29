Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Senators in Ottawa
Bernier will start Saturday's road game versus Ottawa, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
With just a single win in his previous nine starts, Bernier should not be in any fantasy starting lineup. The last time he played, Bernier gave up two goals on nine shots during a relief appearance. Ottawa, like Detroit, is a rebuilding club that has struggled to win in 2019-20 but being the home team certainly will help in this matchup between two sub-par squads.
