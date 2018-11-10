Bernier will draw the road start against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have won six of their last 10 games, but it's been Jimmy Howard between the posts for all but two games over that span. Bernier only has one win in five appearances as part of his debut campaign with Detroit, and his peripherals -- including a 4.21 GA and .873 save percentage -- make him an undesirable fantasy option. He'll almost assuredly be under heavy pressure in this next contest, as the Hurricanes are averaging 41.1 shots per contest.