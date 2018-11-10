Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing shot-happy Canes
Bernier will draw the road start against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings have won six of their last 10 games, but it's been Jimmy Howard between the posts for all but two games over that span. Bernier only has one win in five appearances as part of his debut campaign with Detroit, and his peripherals -- including a 4.21 GA and .873 save percentage -- make him an undesirable fantasy option. He'll almost assuredly be under heavy pressure in this next contest, as the Hurricanes are averaging 41.1 shots per contest.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Loses again•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Home starter Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves home crowd happy•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Pitted against Stars on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 13 shots in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shelled for eight goals Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...