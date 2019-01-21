Bernier stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

The veteran netminder took a 2-1 lead into the third period but couldn't make it hold up, and Bernier now sports an ugly 1-6-2 record over his last nine outings with a 3.65 GAA and .888 save percentage. Unless Jimmy Howard gets hurt, don't look for the Wings to turn to Bernier more often than they absolutely have to in the second half.