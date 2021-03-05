Bernier stopped 27 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The fifth Carolina goal came into an empty net with over five minutes remaining, as coach Jeff Blashill was aggressive with pulling his goalie and got burned. Bernier has lost his first two starts in March after winning three of his last four in February, and victories will likely continue to be hard to come by on the rebuilding Red Wings.
