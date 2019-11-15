Bernier let in three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Bernier needed to protect a 2-1 lead for the final 17 minutes of the third period. Adrian Kempe beat him for the equalizer with less than two minutes to go, and Alex Iafallo completed the Kings' comeback 23 seconds into overtime. Bernier fell to 5-4-2 with a 3.17 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The 31-year-old goalie seems to be coach Jeff Blashill's preferred option right now -- Bernier has started seven times to Jimmy Howard's one in November.