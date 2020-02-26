Play

Bernier allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

Bernier has now allowed three or more goals in seven of his last eight starts. His record following this loss is 13-20-2. Because of how poorly the Red Wings have played in 2019-20, rolling with Bernier in fantasy seems like a tactic bound to end in disaster.

More News
Our Latest Stories