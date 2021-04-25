Bernier stopped a career-high 50 of 52 shots Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas.

Bernier was absolutely sensational, holding Dallas off the board for two-plus periods and earning No. 1 star honors. No one was able to solve him until 3:52 into the third period when Mark Pysyk found a loose puck in the crease behind Bernier and tapped it in to tie the game 1-1. Dallas' Jamie Benn beat Bernier in overtime with a top-shelf snipe from the left faceoff circle, handing the 32-year-old netminder a heartbreaking defeat. Bernier has dropped three straight decisions (0-2-1) but holds a respectable .912 save percentage for the year.