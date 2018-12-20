Bernier will field shots from host Carolina in Thursday's contest.

Detroit's traditional starter, Jimmy Howard, sustained a minor back injury that rendered him a late scratch for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, and he's not quite ready to handle a full 60 minutes. Bernier will try to hold down the fort, but he's been shaky based on a 3-7-1 record, 3.32 GAA and .901 save percentage over 11 games since the calendar flipped to November. The veteran will see the league's 28th-best offense in his next start, but there inevitably will better options on a 12-game slate.