Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: First shutout of season
Bernier turned aside 34 pucks in a 2-0 win over San Jose on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old snapped a three-game losing skid while pitching his first shutout of the 2019-20 campaign. Bernier has come out of the Christmas break with two strong starts, stopping 71 of 73 shots (.973 save percentage) in those appearances. Bernier is 8-11-2 on the season with a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage.
