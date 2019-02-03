Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: First shutout this season
Bernier made 35 saves in a 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday night. It was Bernier's first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career.
He was dialed in Saturday -- the puck looked like a beach ball for the backup, who hadn't won since Dec. 20. The shutout was nice, but Bernier remains on spot duty for the Wings. So his value is extremely limited.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes in Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Fades late against Canucks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start in Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Strafed by Jets•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws road start in Winnipeg•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Easily solved by Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...