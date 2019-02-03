Bernier made 35 saves in a 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday night. It was Bernier's first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career.

He was dialed in Saturday -- the puck looked like a beach ball for the backup, who hadn't won since Dec. 20. The shutout was nice, but Bernier remains on spot duty for the Wings. So his value is extremely limited.

