Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Forced into action Wednesday
Bernier stopped 37 of 40 shots after taking over for Jimmy Howard (lower body) midway through the first period during Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Detroit's goaltending picture was a roller coaster Wednesday. Bernier was originally tabbed for the start, only to fall ill after the morning skate, which forced Howard into action. The veteran netminder lasted less than 10 minutes though, getting injured during the initial Leafs blitz and crumpling to his knees after John Tavares whipped the third goal of the night past him. Bernier ended up playing after all and delivering a solid performance against one of his former clubs under difficult circumstances. The Wings have already ruled Howard out for Friday's game against the Flyers, so look for Bernier -- and his shaky 3.31 GAA and .893 save percentage -- to handle starting duties for Detroit for the foreseeable future.
