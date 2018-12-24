Bernier surrendered five even-strength goals in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.

Considering Jimmy Howard was put to work against the Panthers on Saturday and lost, Bernier was back in goal against his former team. Ironically, the journeyman eked out a 5-4 overtime road win over the Leafs on Dec. 6, but the hosts flipped that same score in their favor this time around thanks to Kasperi Kapenen's slippery backhand goal, his second of the game.