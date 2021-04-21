Bernier surrendered four goals on 12 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Bernier was pulled early in the second period after giving up a goal to defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. The 32-year-old Bernier took the loss, dropping to 9-9-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 21 appearances. He's allowed 14 goals in four games since he returned from a leg injury -- Thomas Greiss has been the better of the Red Wings' goalies lately.