Bernier allowed one goal on 25 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Bernier did all he could to keep things close, but the Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen posted his first NHL shutout. The 32-year-old Bernier dropped to 3-2-0 with a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Poor luck aside, Bernier should continue to compete with Thomas Greiss for playing time, but neither Red Wings goalie offers fantasy managers frequent opportunities for wins.