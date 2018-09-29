Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets nod for preseason finale
Bernier will start in goal Saturday evening versus the visiting Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Jimmy Howard started against the Buds on Friday and yielded five goals on 24 shots, so he's likely to be unavailable for this preseason finale. Bernier, on the other hand, will get a chance to tame a Toronto team that now features an absurd No. 1 power-play unit headlined by John Tavares and Auston Matthews. The primary backup to Howard will look to build off his 1-0-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .889 save percentage compiled over two preseason starts.
