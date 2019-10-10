Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets second start of young season
Bernier will start Thursday in Montreal, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier will start for the second time in Detroit's first four games. He gave up three goals on just 22 shots against Dallas but still got the win in his season debut. The Canadiens are playing their second game in as many nights but will counter Bernier with starter Carey Price.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shoots down Stars at home•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting Sunday against Dallas•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Solved by Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stopping pucks versus Pens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Clean bill of health•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.