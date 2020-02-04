Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod Monday
Bernier will patrol the crease for Monday's home contest against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier took a tough loss on Feb. 1, allowing just one goal on 31 shots after missing seven games with a lower-body issue. The Quebec native owns a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage alongside a 10-13-2 record in 29 contests this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Returns after missing seven games•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Lifted from IR, expected starter•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Likely out Friday, nearing return•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.