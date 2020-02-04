Bernier will patrol the crease for Monday's home contest against the Flyers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier took a tough loss on Feb. 1, allowing just one goal on 31 shots after missing seven games with a lower-body issue. The Quebec native owns a 2.92 GAA and .907 save percentage alongside a 10-13-2 record in 29 contests this season.