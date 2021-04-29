Bernier will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against Carolina.

The 32-year-old continues to rotate with Thomas Griess in net for Detroit, as Bernier has gone 1-3-1 along with a 3.89 GAA and .894 save percentage over his past five starts. Bernier has been decent against Carolina this season, going 3-2-0 along with a .935 save percentage and 2.23 GAA in five appearances. He'll draw a tough matchup against a Hurricanes offense that sits ninth in the league in goals per game this season (3.20).