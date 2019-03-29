Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod
Bernier will tend the home twine in Friday's game versus the Devils, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Bernier will get the nod on the second half of back-to-back contests. He's played well in march with a .923 save percentage and 2.68 GAA, although the offensive support hasn't done its part and he posted a 2-3-1 record in that span. The Devils are a promising matchup, as they've scored just seven goals in the last five games.
