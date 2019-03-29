Bernier will tend the home twine in Friday's game versus the Devils, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Bernier will get the nod on the second half of back-to-back contests. He's played well in march with a .923 save percentage and 2.68 GAA, although the offensive support hasn't done its part and he posted a 2-3-1 record in that span. The Devils are a promising matchup, as they've scored just seven goals in the last five games.