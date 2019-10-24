Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gives up four to Senators
Bernier stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
The Senators came into the game as the second-lowest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging just 2.17 goals per game, but they were able to get to Bernier four times (plus an empty-net goal). The 31-year-old has been splitting time with Jimmy Howard and has the slightly better numbers so far, going 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .902 save percentage. It's hard to recommend either one as an option, even if the matchup appears to be favorable.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Back in net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Suffers hard-luck loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting versus Oilers•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Roughed up on road•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Takes care of Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.