Bernier stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

The Senators came into the game as the second-lowest-scoring team in the NHL, averaging just 2.17 goals per game, but they were able to get to Bernier four times (plus an empty-net goal). The 31-year-old has been splitting time with Jimmy Howard and has the slightly better numbers so far, going 2-3-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .902 save percentage. It's hard to recommend either one as an option, even if the matchup appears to be favorable.