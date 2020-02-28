Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gives up two in relief
Bernier played 27:48 in relief of an ineffective Jimmy Howard in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Minnesota and allowed two goals on nine shots.
The Wild largely played keep-away from the overmatched Red Wings after Bernier's insertion and still managed to pad their lead with two more goals. There's much more to lose than to gain by deploying any Detroit goalie in fantasy given the current state of the team.
