Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Grabs third straight win
Bernier stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win versus Anaheim.
That's three wins in a row for Bernier, who had been winless in seven starts prior to this stretch. His save percentage is still a modest .905 during this wining streak so don't get carried away with expectations, but Bernier appears to be separating himself from Jimmy Howard in terms of workload share. If he can continue to provide the Red Wings with some consistency, he could claim the lion's share of the starts.
