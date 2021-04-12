Bernier will patrol the crease for Monday's road contest against the Hurricanes.

After missing 10 games, Bernier was hammered for seven goals in his return Thursday against Nashville. The 32-year-old is 8-7-0 this season with a 3.03 GAA and .910 save percentage in 18 appearances. He'll have a tough matchup Monday against a Carolina team that averages 3.20 goals per game, good for eighth-best in the NHL.