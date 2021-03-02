Bernier will get the road start in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

In February, Bernier was remarkable, putting together a .937 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA over seven appearances. He managed a 4-2-0 record in that stretch, and he draws a strong matchup to potentially stay hot. The Blue Jackets enter Tuesday's game ranked 23rd in the league with 2.65 goals per game.