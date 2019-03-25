Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Guarding net versus Sharks
Bernier will start Monday's road game in San Jose, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bernier will be looking for just his third win of the calendar year, as the Detriot netminder has gone 2-8-3 in 15 appearances since Jan. 1. The two teams have played each other once already in 2018-19, with the Sharks prevailing 5-3 in a game that saw Bernier give up four goals on 36 shots.
