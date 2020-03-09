Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Hangs on for shootout win
Bernier stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime and turned aside two of three shootout attempts in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.
Neither team gave its goalie much help in the defensive end, but Bernier came up big when he needed to, stoning Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov on back-to-back shootout attempts to help secure the victory. The 31-year-old now has a 2.90 GAA and .908 save percentage on the season.
