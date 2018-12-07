Bernier made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

His teammates staked him to a 4-1 lead before the Leafs roared back to tie things up. Bernier will take the win -- his fourth of the season. But despite beating one of the league's best teams, he's just not fantasy worthy. Bernier's save percentage remains below .900.

