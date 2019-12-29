Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Healthy for Sunday's game
Coach Jeff Blashiill said "Bernier is available to play [Sunday]," Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings official site reports.
Blashill didn't confirm whether Bernier would be the starting goalie in Sunday's road game against the Lightning, but considering Jimmy Howard played in Saturday's loss to the Panthers, Bernier looks on track to patrol the blue paint. Calvin Pickard is still with the big club, however. Bernier hasn't been impressive in December, recording a .906 save percentage and 2-3-0 record, and we may need to wait until warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET before knowing if the veteran netminder gets the nod.
