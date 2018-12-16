Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Heavy workload in loss
Bernier stopped 45 pucks Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.
His coach believes his game is far better than his 4-8-1 record suggests. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, it's Bernier's numbers that matter. And when his save percentage is .890 and his GAA is 3.58, you need to stay far away.
