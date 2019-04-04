Bernier (upper body) won't dress for Thursday's road game against the Penguins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Jimmy Howard reportedly will make a third consecutive start for Detroit as it vies for a seventh straight win -- which would be the longest such streak in seven-plus seasons for a club that won't be in the playoffs. Bernier's upper-body injury has been particularly unfortunate for the man himself since he played his best in March with a 2.41 GAA and .930 save percentage over seven games.