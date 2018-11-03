Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Home starter Saturday
Bernier will man the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier kicked off Detroit's current winning streak by besting the Stars on Oct. 28, and he'll look to stretch that streak to four after watching Jimmy Howard notch back-to-back wins. The visiting Oilers will counter with a backup of their own in Mikko Koskinen, who is a less heralded netminder than Bernier but proved he can hang in the NHL with a 40-save shutout of the Blackhawks in his last appearance.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves home crowd happy•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Pitted against Stars on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Stops 13 shots in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shelled for eight goals Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal against B's•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Done in by former employer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...