Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Home starter Saturday

Bernier will man the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier kicked off Detroit's current winning streak by besting the Stars on Oct. 28, and he'll look to stretch that streak to four after watching Jimmy Howard notch back-to-back wins. The visiting Oilers will counter with a backup of their own in Mikko Koskinen, who is a less heralded netminder than Bernier but proved he can hang in the NHL with a 40-save shutout of the Blackhawks in his last appearance.