Bernier made 42 saves Saturday in a 2-1 win over Montreal.

He was brilliant and carried the shutout into the final minute of the game. Bernier has now won two straight games and has allowed just three goals. It's tough to recommend him given the struggles the Red Wings face game in and game out. But Bernier could sneak out another win while he's this hot. It's a risk, but sometimes that's all you've got.