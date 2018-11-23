Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In cage against Caps
Bernier will start in goal against host Washington on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bernier is just 3-3-0 with rocky ratios (3.59 GAA and .901 save percentage) through seven games, but let it be known that the Red Wings have wins in 10 of their last 12 games. The Capitals, reportedly countering with Braden Holtby, own the league's fifth-best shooting percentage (11 percent), and they rank third in the league on the power play with a conversion rate of 29.9 percent.
