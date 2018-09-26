Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal against Boston
Bernier (lower body) will guard the cage in Wednesday's road preseason game against the Bruins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier was unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago due to a lower-body injury, so it's definitely encouraging to see him already returning to action just one day later. The veteran netminder struggled in his Red Wings debut Thursday against the Blackhawks, surrendering two goals on 13 shots, so he'll hope to make a better impression Wednesday.
