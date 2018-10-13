Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal against B's
Bernier is listed on NHL.com as the road starter against the Bruins on Saturday.
Bernier allowed three goals on 24 shots in Sunday's road loss to the Kings, his former team, telling reporters afterwards that he'd be better his next time out. Of course, talk is cheap, so we'll have to see if Bernier and the Wings can rally back from their worst start (0-2-2) since 1980.
