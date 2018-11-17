Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal at Prudential Center
Bernier will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Berner's sixth career start for the Red Wings comes against a Devils team that has won two straight games and boasts a home record of 6-1-1. This is not the best on-paper matchup for Bernier, but the Wings have won five of the past six games for those of you putting a lot of stock in recent team trends.
