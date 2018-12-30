Bernier led his team out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. As a result, we can safely assume he'll be the road starter versus the Stars.

Bernier prevailed over the Stars in an Oct. 28 home start, stopping 28 of 30 shots in the process, but we're a bit wary of his chances to double up against them two months later. As colorfully illustrated in a report by Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, Stars ownership and the management team publicly called out captain Jamie Benn and stud center Tyler Seguin for not meeting performance expectations, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them step up to the detriment of Bernier and the Wings. Detroit's backup goalie has awful numbers, including a 5-9-2 record, 3.47 GAA and .893 save percentage through 30 games.