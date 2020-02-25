Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal Tuesday
Bernier will get the starting nod at home versus New Jersey on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Bernier will make his ninth straight appearance between the pipes, having posted a 2-5-0 record 2.96 GAA and .909 save percentage over that stretch. At some point, coach Jeff Blashill will have to give Jimmy Howard another look, though it seems he is hesitant to do so.
