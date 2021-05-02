Bernier led the Red Wings onto the ice Sunday and will man the home crease against the Lightning.

Bernier has racked up 79 saves in his last two starts but came away winless on both occasions due to a lack of support from the anemic Red Wings offense. He'll likely be in for another busy afternoon Sunday against a talented Lightning team that will be eager to get back on track after being shut out by Thomas Greiss on Saturday. Even after Saturday's setback, Tampa Bay still ranks sixth in goals per game at 3.31.