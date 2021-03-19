Bernier (leg) was injured in the second period of Thursday's game versus the Stars, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Stars winger Denis Gurianov appeared to land on Bernier during a scramble in front of the net. Bernier needed help to get to the bench, as he wasn't able to put weight on his right leg. His game is likely done after he stopped all 22 shots he faced. Thomas Greiss replaced Bernier in goal.