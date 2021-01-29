Bernier (upper body) isn't expected to be out for a long time, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bernier had to leave Thursday's game versus the Stars after he was run into by Anthony Mantha on the Stars' third goal. Thomas Greiss replaced Bernier in goal, but it doesn't sound like Greiss will need to fill in as the starter for long. It's still unclear if Bernier will be healthy enough to at least dress as the backup Saturday versus the Panthers.