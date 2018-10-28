Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves home crowd happy
Bernier set aside 27 of 29 shots against the visiting Stars on Sunday, culminating in his first victory with the Red Wings.
Bernier permitted two even-strength goals, but his allied skaters chased Ben Bishop at the other end to the tune of three goals on seven fewer shots. Even though Bernier has solid job security as the go-to backup behind Jimmy Howard, he chose a great time to show up, as this was Detroit's first win of the season at its home venue, Little Caesars Arena.
