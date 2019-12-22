Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Leaves with lower-body injury
Bernier (lower body) left and will not return to Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Bernier was originally questionable to return Saturday, but Detroit ultimately ruled him out at the beginning of the second period. Calvin Pickard took over crease duties for the Red Wings. Detroit plays again Sunday, so it seems unlikely Bernier will play a role in back-to-back games, especially if he's nursing an injury. The Red Wings are expecting Jimmy Howard (groin) back any time, and there's a chance he's the team's starter against Arizona.
