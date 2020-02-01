Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Lifted from IR, expected starter
Bernier (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start Saturday versus the Rangers.
Bernier has missed the last seven games, but he's good to go. Calvin Pickard has been sent down in a corresponding move. Bernier started five of six games prior to injury and looked like the Red Wings' No. 1 netminder, so he'll likely get the nod against the Blueshirts, who scored four goals on 39 shots against Jimmy Howard on Friday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Likely out Friday, nearing return•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Out until after All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Strong showing versus Sens•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to start Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Adds to Habs' misery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.