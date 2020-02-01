Bernier (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start Saturday versus the Rangers.

Bernier has missed the last seven games, but he's good to go. Calvin Pickard has been sent down in a corresponding move. Bernier started five of six games prior to injury and looked like the Red Wings' No. 1 netminder, so he'll likely get the nod against the Blueshirts, who scored four goals on 39 shots against Jimmy Howard on Friday.