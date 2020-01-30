Bernier (lower body) is close to rejoining the action but isn't expected to be available for Friday's contest versus the Rangers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier last took the cage Jan. 10 against the Senators, when he set aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced en route to his 10th win of the season. Either Jimmy Howard or Calvin Pickard should get the starting nod Friday, but Bernier could be back in the mix as soon as Saturday.