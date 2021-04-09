Bernier (leg) allowed seven goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Predators.

Bernier missed 10 games with the injury he suffered March 18 versus the Stars. The 32-year-old was rudely welcomed back to the crease as Viktor Arvidsson scored a hat trick and the Predators put up seven unanswered tallies over the final two periods. Bernier dropped to 8-7-0 with a 3.03 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 18 appearances this year. He is likely set to resume a No. 1 role in the Red Wings' crease despite the rocky return.